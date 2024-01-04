













Although the MCU is not at its best, we know that there are still people trying to keep up with it. That's why today we share with you everything you need to know about this new series so that you don't miss a single episode when it premieres on the Disney streaming service.

What you should know about Echo

What is Echo about?

Threw out It takes place after the events we saw in Hawkeye. Here, Maya Lopez will be pursued by Wilson Fisk's associates, leading her to her hometown in Oklahoma. Here he will have to deal with problems from his past and reconnect with his Native American roots.

We will know the rest of the plot as the other episodes arrive. Something that catches the attention of fans is that The series will once again introduce the characters of Kingpin and Daredevil, a couple of favorites. So it will be interesting to see how this young woman's journey connects to the rest of the universe.

Source: Marvel Studios

The series is based on the character Threw out that appeared in Marvel comics. She is a girl with great athletic skills, as well as the ability to memorize and copy someone's movements just by looking at them. She is also a deaf character, which is sometimes her great weakness but also an advantage.

Something that we must warn if you want to see it with the little ones in the house is that in the United States it received a classification only for adults. This means that she will have high levels of violence and some big words. So before you put on Echo, think about who is in the room.

How many episodes will it have?

Like other Marvel productions for Disney Plus, Threw out will have five episodes. These will run between 40 minutes and an hour, allowing them to extensively explore the character and his place in the expansive MCU.

Source: Marvel Studios

So far it will be handled as a miniseries. That is to say, there will only be these five episodes and there will be no second season. However, as we saw in the case of Loki, this may change depending on the reception of the public and critics.

What do I have to see before Echo?

The MCU has already accustomed us to watching dozens of movies before the newest one to understand it. However, we believe that it would only be necessary for you to see Hawkeye or at least a summary of it. After all It was in this series where the character of Threw out.

Source: Marvel Studios

It wouldn't hurt you to watch a couple of episodes of She-Hulk since Daredevil appeared there. Although his plot line in that series will surely have very little relationship with his mission in the company of Maya López. But we'll know how connected they are when this miniseries arrives.

When it premieres?

Threw out arrives in the Disney Plus catalog next January 9. Unlike other Marvel series on Disney Plus, this one will release its five episodes at the same time. You won't have to wait a week for the next one and if you like it a lot you can watch the entire miniseries in one sitting.

Source: Marvel Studios

Its premiere time will be at 9 pm ET, which in Mexico Central Time would be 8 pm This schedule was surely decided because of the adults-only classification it will have.

Where can I watch Echo?

Although you probably already know the answer, it doesn't hurt to repeat it. Threw out premieres that January 9 on Disney Plus. It will also premiere at the same time on Hulu, but that service is only available in the United States and Japan. So here we only have the mouse service left.

Source: Marvel Studios

If you already have a Disney Plus account, you won't have to do anything extra to watch it. Simply when the day arrives you can find it in the catalog and enjoy it in its entirety. What do you expect from this series?

