A few hours ago an image from Hawkeye’s spin-off Echo television series was unveiled, license plate Marvel Studios which will debut exclusively on Disney +and is currently filming in Atlanta.

Returning to the screen as Echo will be Alaqua Coxpreviously seen in the MCU in 2021 in the Hawkeye television series, who will play the relentless Maya Lopeza deaf gang leader bent on taking revenge on Ronin (Clint Barton).

The television series, which we remember being an exclusive Disney + streaming due out in 2023will tell the origins of Maya Lopez, whose ruthless fame will precede her even in her hometown.

The girl will find herself having to face her past, reconnecting to her Native American roots, and rediscovering the meaning of family and community in order to be able to move forward.

Above all, an image was available about the television series starring Alaqua Cox, which can be viewed below:

In Echo there will be the presence of additional actors of excellent caliber such as Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, The English), Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon, Stumptown), Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs by FX, American Gods), Cody Lightning (Hey, Viktor!), Graham Greene (Secrets of the Wind River, Longmire ) and Zahn McClarnon (Dark Winds, Reservation Dogs).

Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai), executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet ), while the co-executive producers are Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole) and Jennifer Booth.

Staying on the subject, there is no doubt that they are working hard, considering that many Marvel Cinematic Universe television series are about to return to Disney + (here our news), and this new arrival of the Echo television series can only expand the already vast offer on the channel.