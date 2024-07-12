There is now less and less time left until Prime Day, scheduled for next July 16 and 17. In the meantime, Amazon has therefore thought it would be a good idea to offer its Prime users an excellent offer for the home environment, giving you the opportunity to purchase 2 Echo Pop devices for the price of onewith one 31% discount on the single product. If you are interested in this offer, simply click on this addressor alternatively click on the box you find immediately below.
Echo Pop is available in its 2×1 offer for Prime users at the price of only 37.98 euroscompared to the list price of 54.99 euros. To take advantage of the offer, you must Enter the discount code “ECHOSHOW5” at checkoutThe product is obviously Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service for free delivery to your home in one day.
The main features of Echo Pop
One of the most popular features of the Echo Pop is theAlexa integrationAmazon’s voice assistant, which lets you control music, ask for the weather forecast, set timers and alarms and much more with the simple use of your voice. You can connect two Echo Pop devices thanks to the multi-room functionwhich allows you to listen to your favorite music in all your home environments, as well as communicate with other people who live with you.
Echo Pop is absolutely easy to install: in fact, it is sufficient to plug the device into the power supply, connect it to the internet via the Alexa app and start the configuration. In the case of the offer proposed by Amazon, you can choose the colors respectively Anthracite, White ice, Lavender and finally Petrol Greenso that it can adapt perfectly to your preferences.
