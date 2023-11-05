Through Amazon Italy there is a special promotion available for Echo Pop: using the ECHOPOP coupon you can get two units of the product for the price of one. The discount is therefore 50%, as the second unit is free. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Echo Pop It is a Bluetooth smart speaker that supports Alexa. Thanks to its compact size it can be placed anywhere to listen to music via apps such as Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and more. Thanks to the microphones, it allows you to use your voice to control Alexa, so as to activate timers, check the weather, make calls and searches. Via Alexa it is also possible to control smart devices, such as sockets and lights. For privacy, you can mute the microphones with a dedicated button.