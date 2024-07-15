The standard price of this model is 64.99 euros, while the discounted price for Prime subscribers is 26.99 euros . This is not the lowest price ever, but it is the best in recent months. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. The versions with the smart plug or Smart bulb bundled are also available on offer at 31.99 euros.

As per tradition, Amazon Prime Day offers thousands of products on sale for all tastes and needs. Among these we also find the Echo Dot 5th Generation 2022 now available for purchase with the 58% off compared to the recommended price. If you are interested, you can buy it at this address or by clicking on the box below.

Echo Dot Features

Echo Dot is a smart speakerfamous for its compact size and versatility. It is Powered by AlexaAmazon’s virtual assistant, which allows users to perform a wide range of operations through simple voice commands, such as listening to music, checking the weather forecast, setting reminders and alarms, controlling smart home devices and much more.

Echo Dot 5th Gen

Echo Dot integrates seamlessly with the main home automation systems and supports many third-party apps, with the ability to even set routines for temperature-based actions. The fifth-generation model offers more powerful and dynamic sound than previous versions.