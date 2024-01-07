The latest trailer for Echo confirm that the Daredevil Netflix series And canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: an unexpected twist, which opens up several new possibilities for Matt Murdock's return.
As you will remember, we had the opportunity to see the character created by Stan Lee and Bill Everett in the She-Hulk series some time ago, after the cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home which confirmed Disney's desire to revive Charlie Cox's interpretation.
After that a show was planned, Daredevil: Born Again, intended as a sort of soft reboot for the character, also due to numerous defections in the cast that had characterized Netflix's Daredevil.
If it is true that the most important news of the latest Echo trailer is the confirmation that Netflix's Daredevil is part of the MCU canon, in the same way the video offers a further, interesting look at the deaf-mute fighter played by Alaqua Cox.
The series dedicated to the character of Maya Lopez will be available on the Disney+ streaming platform starting from January 9thwith all five episodes.
