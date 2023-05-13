With the pergola of San Basilio bursting as a stage, the Podemos-Izquierda Unida-Alianza Verde coalition held its first campaign rally this Saturday, in which it was attended by the spokesman in Congress and secretary of the Podemos Program, Pablo Echenique ; the regional coordinator of Podemos, Javier Sánchez Serna; the candidate for the presidency of the Region of Murcia, María Marín; the provincial director of SEPE and also a member of the regional candidacy, Carmen Sonia Martínez; the candidate for mayor of Murcia, Elvira Medina, and the number 2 of the local candidacy, John David Babyack.

Echenique highlighted the strength of Podemos in the Region of Murcia, where despite all the adversities and the difficulty of being an Autonomous Community with almost three decades of Popular Party governments behind it, the formation has support and progression awesome. Something that, according to what he highlighted, is due especially to the action in the streets and the work of the candidate for the presidency and spokesperson in the Regional Assembly, María Marín, who has become “on her own merits” the leader of the regional opposition.

Regarding the measures, Echenique opted to stop the rise in variable mortgages, at a time when banks are earning more than 14,000 million euros a year. “If the banks are lining up at the expense of families and exponentially increasing their benefits, it means that there is room to double the bank tax and be able to help vulnerable families,” he considered.

The secretary of the Podemos Program assured that only Podemos can make this type of proposal “by never having asked a single euro from the bank and not being afraid of the force of the powers that be.”

In addition, Echenique rejected the increase in the military budget and called on Pedro Sánchez to stand up to Biden, “the true head of NATO”, to tell him that at a time when what has to be increased are funds for Education, Health or Dependency ». The leader of Podemos also supported the proposal to create public supermarkets to “protect the most vulnerable families and support small neighborhood stores, supplying products at low prices so that they can compete with the large speculative food distribution chains.”

For her part, the Podemos candidate for the presidency of the Region of Murcia, María Marín, stressed that Podemos represents “a way of doing politics that knows that the battle for things to eat cannot be separated from the battle for democracy.” », something that is especially evident in the Region of Murcia after 28 years of Partido Popular governments. The deputy recalled that the Autonomous Community has the third lowest salaries, the third lowest pensions and the second worst social services in all of Spain, in addition to the dramatic figure of more than half a million people, 31% of the population at risk of poverty and exclusion. “One in five workers are poor on this land. This is how things are about eating, “said Marín. Some figures related to “things to eat” that are accompanied by a democracy that in the Region of Murcia “is an illusion or, rather, a story.” The deputy recalled that in March 2021, “López Miras bought 7 defectors from Vox and Ciudadanos to remain in the chair and save himself from the motion of censure”, in exchange for “advisory positions, with salaries, with official cars and surely with other things that we have not seen ».

The Podemos candidate insisted that last year 1,423 people died in the Region on the agency’s waiting list, while more than 6,500 people are waiting to receive a benefit. They are 30% more than the previous year, despite the fact that, as Marín pointed out, Minister Ione Belarra “has left her skin to strengthen the dependency system and has sent 50 million more euros to the Region.” “If there is more money and the waiting list continues to rise, the question is very clear. Where is the money Fernando? Where have you put it? In Ali Baba’s cave that you have set up in San Esteban? That money was to save the lives of dependent people, of the most vulnerable people and the PP is squandering it,” criticized the candidate. In addition, he stressed that those of the unit “are not the only waiting lists, since 221,645 people” are those of public health”, leaving more than 11,000 people “outside the deadlines established by law” and 86,000 people ” without even having an appointment date assigned. A problem that is not accidental, but “is the way they have found to privatize health.”

Faced with this problem, Marín announced a “crash plan” aimed at ending the agency’s waiting lists if Podemos is in the next government. In addition, he opted for “modifying the law so that, in a maximum time of 10 days, all patients who request an appointment with a specialist or for a test at the Murcian Health Service have their assigned date.” “We are going to get those 86,000 people that the PP has in a drawer and we are going to put life ahead of any other interest and the desire of López Miras to privatize healthcare,” he stressed.

Regarding the local sphere, the candidate of Podemos – Izquierda Unida – Alianza Verde in the Murcia City Council, Elvira Medina, took advantage of her intervention to congratulate the workers of the urban buses of the municipality, known as the ‘coloraos’, for having achieved , after five days on strike, “throw back the 42% cut in their salary that the company had applied to them”, also forcing a City Council to intervene, “which wanted to wash its hands”. “They have shown once again that the only fight that is lost is the one that is abandoned,” she claimed. The candidate for mayor of Murcia stated that the change has not yet reached Murcia, “despite the motion of no confidence and the arrival of the PSOE in the municipal government.”

Medina recalled that Murcia “does not have adequate park-and-ride parking”, something that the coalition he heads is trying to solve with the creation of a network of free public parking lots and implementing “a model that already works in many European cities, the Park & ​​ride model. , to park and travel for free on public transport. In addition, the candidate announced that Podemos-IU-AV will be committed to “creating tree vaults in many streets and parks in Murcia so that in this city you can live, breathe and walk in summer” and they will install “water parks with one hundred percent sustainable games so that people can refresh themselves.”

On the other hand, he stressed that they intend to provide the districts with the resources and services they need, “making the city of 15 minutes start with the districts” and guaranteeing that there is “no district without a library, a study room , a cultural center or a doctor’s office less than 15 minutes away ».