With 65 strokes, five under par, on his way to the Pacos and Fabios field, Nicholas Echavarria was the best Colombian on the first day of the Astara Golf Championship presented by MasterCard, which is played at the Country Club of Bogotá and is valid for the Korn Ferry Tour, the circuit for promotion to the PGA Tour.

Except for Echavarría, it was not a good day for the Colombian players, who were far from privileged positions. The two leaders, Americans Ryan McCormick and Trevor Werbylo, they delivered two cards of 61 strokes, nine under par.

Who are the leaders of the Astara Golf Championship

McCormick, 30 years old and a professional since 2014, seeks to reach the PGA Tour for the first time, in which he only played one tournament, without making the cut. Webylo, 23, a Korn Ferry Tour rookie, won a tournament last year on PGA Tour Canada.

It should be remembered that the tournament is played again on the two courses that the Country Club has, Fundadores, which is more difficult and is par 71, and Pacos and Fabios, less difficult and par 70.

Of the top 35 in the table, only five played this Thursday for Fundadores, the course that has hosted all the tournament editions since 2010. Pacos and Fabios was added in 2020.

Difficult day for Colombian players

The other Colombians had a difficult day, with the aggravating circumstance that all, except for the fan Daniel Restrepo, toured Pacos and Fabios this Thursday.



Marcelo Rozo, who had started the season well with a sixth place finish in the Bahamas and a top 15 finish in Panama, delivered a card of 70 strokes, course par, in a course in which he was two above par and in which a double bogey on the 11th hole, the second of his course, confused the day. The other Colombian fan in the tournament, Esteban Jaramillo, finished with the same score.

Weaker was Iván Camilo Ramírez, who made 74 hits on his tour of Pacos and was seriously compromised to make the cut, as was Restrepo, who needed 75 hits to cover the 18 holes of the Fundadores course.

It was a day in which there were 93 cards under par and in which the cut, at least for now, would be -2, thanks to a climate that this time was benevolent for the players, after the heavy downpour on Wednesday that did not leave finish the Pro-Am.

This Friday the second day of the tournament will be played, starting at 7:30 in the morning. Those who played this Thursday in Fundadores will do so in Pacos and Fabios and vice versa. At the end of the day, the cut will be made that will leave the first 65, plus ties, in the race for the title, which will be delivered on Sunday, with a purse of 750,000 dollars, of which the winner will take 126,000.

