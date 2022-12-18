Ece Temelkuran at her home in Hamburg, Germany, last Thursday. Patricia Sevilla Ciordia (Photo: Patricia Sevilla Ciordia)

Does humanity deserve to exist or should we just give up? Ece Temelkuran (Izmir, 1973) is convinced that together we can improve this “heartless world”. After her previous book, How to lose a country, where he reflected on the rise of right-wing populism and the proliferation of political and moral evils of our time, he tells that he came to lose faith in humanity. Now with Together (Anagram), encourages us to create. In ourselves and in others. And to act. After going into exile from Turkey at the end of 2016, he lived in Zagreb and now resides in a high-ceilinged apartment a stone’s throw from the Binnenalster, the artificial lake around which the city of Hamburg bustles, where he welcomes us on a freezing December morning. “More than convincing people, I wanted to move them,” confesses the essayist, who is curious and talkative.

QUESTION. Earlier he told us what is wrong; Now celebrate all the good.

REPLY.With How to lose a country They asked me: where is hope? He had a moral duty to find a good answer. We are using language that divides, that focuses on differences. I have tried to create a kind of moral or political dictionary for 21st century progressives with which to reverse the understanding of what is human that neoliberalism has imposed on us, which says that we are alone and that human beings are selfish and egocentric. I wanted to refute it and create a great union at a time when all types of union seem increasingly difficult, if not impossible.

Q.Is it urgent to start acting?

R.I worry about the fact that the urgency, the sense of the end of time, of apocalyptic narrative, somehow excuses people. Let them think: “Okay, it’s done, let the party continue.” Or that they retire to their bunkers. Yes, this is the end of an era and a new one has already begun. I remember that in 2016 many articles cited the phrase of Game of Thrones “Winter is coming” [Se acerca el invierno]. We are already living in that winter. Let’s not say it’s urgent, let’s say it’s now. And now is a long time. Much can be done in the now.

Q.She is convinced, therefore, that the system has already collapsed.

R.Yes. The European Union is immersed in a corruption scandal with Qatar. He tries to regain his moral authority, but we all know that we live in a great country called capitalism. No one is better than anyone. I do not mean to minimize the horror that 6,500 people died there during the preparations for the World Cup, but we know that there is also exploitation in London, New York or Paris. That refugees are being pushed to their deaths in the Mediterranean. When no one has the moral superiority, when no one can protect the values ​​of humanity, the institutions have already collapsed and the people are disoriented.

Q.What is the biggest threat to democracy?

R.The refusal to criticize capitalism. Because democracy without social justice is nothing more than a theater of its own. There are many people, especially in Europe, who want to believe that if we fix some mechanisms of democracy here and there, everything will go back to normal. Unfortunately, it won’t be like that. The biggest problem of current democracy is neoliberalism. The fundamental contract of democracy, which tells us that we are equal, has been damaged by neoliberal policies. That reduces democracy to voting, to a play that is performed every four years. The biggest threat is thinking that capitalism is taboo, that it is the natural state of humanity. And it’s not even progressive or controversial to say this. Even the guys in Davos know this can’t go on.

Q.What role does politics play?

R.Politics has been declared something dirty and mediocre, so we start to despise it. They have made us forget that everything is political. When that happens, politics gets corrupted and some stupid, ignorant bastard comes to America or anywhere in Europe or Turkey and says, “I’m above and beyond politics, I’m clean.” And people believe him. I’m simplifying, but the masses have become so depoliticized that they believe in these people. Hating politics and thinking it’s dirty also means you think humanity is dirty and cumbersome. There is a connection between not having faith in humanity and being depoliticized.

Q.What do you think of the protests by climate activists?

R.We don’t know what it’s like to be born into a world where you’re faced with all of humanity’s great deferred crises. I choose to believe in them, even though sometimes I don’t understand them. That’s my problem, not yours.

Q.Is doing politics with emotions no longer a taboo?

R.We have despised the politics of emotions, with good judgment. It’s slippery, you can lose control, it’s dangerous… But we have to give people words to speak from the heart. If politics cannot capture the heart, it is finished; it’s useless. As progressives, we should not despise people’s ability to believe and have faith. Only then will they take action. Maybe young people don’t know this yet. Maybe that’s the problem. They think that if they say enough times that the world is ending, people will do something. No, people are not going to do anything. There has to be a meaning and a reason to protect this world.

Q.What effect does polarization have on our societies?

R.When talking about politics it is very dangerous to talk about words like love. Polarization makes love impossible. I’m not talking about the love between the different poles. I speak of self-love, love of humanity. And if love for the human does not exist, politics does not exist. Fascism is the total lack of faith and love in the human. So when love is not possible it means that you are preparing the ground for fascism. This is why right-wing populist leaders cause polarization. Running a polarized country is very easy. But you can’t fight polarization; we tried it in Turkey, but it didn’t work.

Q.What is it referring to?

R.To fight the other side. Yes, you have to fight fascism, but you can’t fight half a country. What is needed is the radical politics of radical love. And I am not speaking in the abstract. Turkey’s largest cities are run by opposition mayors because they applied these policies during their election campaigns. They said: “We are going to be in this together, we are not as bad off as we are led to believe, we are not as polarized, it has been imposed on us, we love each other…”. They embraced those who were pushing them away. The politics of radical love is the only option.

