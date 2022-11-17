“Every year more than 35,000 people die from infections resistant” to antibiotics in the EU/European Economic Area. This is the estimate contained in a new report published today by the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control). “We see worrying increases in the number of deaths attributable to infections with resistant bacteria, particularly those that are resistant to last-line antibiotic treatment,” notes Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC. “Every day, almost 100 people die from these infections in the EU/EEA. Further efforts are needed – he warns – to continue to reduce the unnecessary use of antibiotics, improve infection prevention and control practices, design and implement antimicrobial stewardship programs and ensure adequate microbiological capacity nationwide”.

The death data highlighted by the report examines the years 2016-2020 and shows an increase compared to previous estimates. To give an idea of ​​the impact of antimicrobial resistance on health, the ECDC explains that “it is comparable to that of influenza, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS combined”. Overall, the latest data show – for almost all bacterium-antibiotic resistance combinations – a significant increasing trend in the number of attributable infections and deaths, especially in the healthcare sector.

In 2021, the number of reported cases of Acinetobacter resistant to different groups of antibiotics was more than double (+121%) compared to the average for the period 2018-2019. Another example is the proportion of Klebsiella pneumoniae cases resistant to carbapenems – an antibiotic often used as a last resort – which increased by 31% in 2020 and a further 20% increase in 2021. These are pathogens difficult to eradicate once they become established in healthcare settings.

In addition, the number of reported cases of Candida auris, a fungal pathogen that causes outbreaks of invasive healthcare-associated infections and can be resistant to multiple antifungal agents, nearly doubled between 2020 and 2021.

During the period 2012-2021, a 23% decrease in total human antibiotic consumption was observed in the EU/EEA, in the primary care and hospital sectors combined. While this is an achievement, there has been an increase in the proportion of ‘broad-spectrum’ antibiotics used in hospitals in particular. In detail, in healthcare facilities this increase was 15%, that of the consumption of carbapenems was 34% and the share of ‘reserve’ antibiotics, i.e. antibiotics to be reserved for the treatment of confirmed or suspected multi-resistant infections, more than doubled in the same time frame.

The AMR rates reported in the report show wide variability between countries for different combinations of bacterial species and antimicrobial groups. In general, the lowest rates of antibiotic resistance were reported by Northern European countries and the highest by Southern and Eastern European countries.