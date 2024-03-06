From the starred to the Mc

October 2017. Bernie Ecclestone – still furious at having been ousted from the command of Formula 1 by the Americans of Liberty Media -, does not hold back in an interview with Republic to Marco Mensurati: “I had built a starred restaurant, they are transforming it into a McDonald's.”

March 2024. “Formula 1 is pleased to announce a multi-year regional partnership with McDonald's in Latin America.”. Thanks to the 2300 restaurants present in the region, the well-known American fast food brand has entered into a commercial agreement with F1 to reach 150 million local fans during the race weekend through trackside advertising which will be shown on TV only in America Latin.

Everyone is trying to get on the F1 bandwagon, especially in the States. The business is a winner: revenues increased in 2023 by 25% year-on-year, reaching $3.2 billion. Despite a show on the track that was at its lowest, which saw the global television audience drop by 2.5% (1.5 billion), but those on the circuits also increase by 5% (6 million).

And Bernie…

Who knows what Ecclestone thought when he saw the partnership with Mc Donald'sSurely not “I'm Loving It”a well-known claim of the company founded in San Bernardino.

He probably didn't notice, he was too busy with them intrigue at all levels who are transforming F1 into a mixture of The Bold and the Beautiful, Game of Thrones and Succession, to pay due attention to it.

Bernie who, incidentally, was the one who introduced Christian Horner to Dietrich Mateschitz in 2004, who had no idea who he was. Bernie, who is a well-known advisor to Horner and who has indicated him several times in the past as his perfect successor at the helm of F1.

The same Bernie who knows Tom Rubython, founder of, very well Business F1 Magazinethe newspaper that launched the Wolff case and which recently produced a detailed (even too detailed, with the name of the complainant…) dossier on the Horner case.

It's difficult to imagine him with a Mc's sandwich in front of the TV or PC waiting for events and unaware of everything…

But as I wrote two days ago, whoever speaks to you is becoming a conspiracy theorist and sees connections everywhere. Don't pay too much attention to it.