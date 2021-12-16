“If he doesn’t win the title retrospectively, at least he gets an Oscar for acting.” Like this Bernie Ecclestone emphasized that for better or for worse Toto Wolff is a true stage animal. The Mercedes team principal in recent races has been the protagonist of unforgettable outbursts and reactions starting with the ‘inquisitive finger’ addressed to Michael Masi in Brazil (defined by Wolff himself “A friendly greeting to the Clerk of the Course”) passing through the launch of the headphones after the contact between Verstappen and Hamilton in Jeddah and concluding with the excruciating last lap of the decisive race of Yas Marina shouting “Mike, this is not correct” to the address of the Clerk of the Course about the restart procedure which allowed Max Verstappen to successfully attack Lewis Hamilton.

“Obviously I guess several people in Mercedes were angry, but he was the only one to clearly show it” added Bernie Ecclestone reached by the German broadcaster n-tv. Lewis Hamilton was ‘consoled’ yesterday with the official investiture as a Knight at Windsor Castle, a ceremony in which he attended accompanied by his mother. According to Ecclestone, however, it was a title conferred too generously: “Only people who did really something important for the homeland they should be awarded the rank of Knight – Ecclestone’s opinion – I believe that many SIRs in recent years do not deserve this honor, they simply earn a lot of money by making large donations, but nothing really significant for Great Britain “.