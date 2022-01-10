The past few weeks have not been particularly easy for Sebastian Vettel. The German ended a 2021 season full of ups and downs, mainly linked to the decidedly disappointing performances put on by AMR21 exhibitions. The English car was a candidate at the beginning of the season for the role of possible outsider in the race for third place among the constructors, but after a few races it turned out to be only the seventh force on the grid. In the year that has just ended, the former Ferrari driver won a splendid podium in Baku, but also finished more than half of the races outside the points. Adding thoughts to the Heppenheim native was the recent one farewell of Otmar Szafnauer to the Silverstone team.

The now former Aston Martin team principal had been one of the main proponents of the four-time world champion’s green-suit advent. Without him, the future projects of the British brand owned by Lawrence Stroll also become an unknown. All these elements of uncertainty could also cause the Vettel’s will to continue for a few more years his F1 adventure. Already in the past the German had made no secret of having reasoned about the possibility of hanging up the helmet, but in recent interviews he also reiterated that he still feels “the fire of competition“Within himself.

According to the former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, a great personal friend of Vettel since the beginning of his # 5 career, the German veteran is not in the right team to be able to make all his talent shine again. “We no longer know how fast he is because he is not in a competitive car – the 91-year-old Briton pointed out to the site Sport1.de – so it’s not easy to say it’s not as fast as it used to be. He needs to get back to Red Bull, actually“, Mr.E. A scenario that, on a theoretical level, could also materialize in the future, given that Sergio Perez’s contract with the Milton Keynes team expires at the end of 2022. However, it is difficult to think that Christian Horner and Helmut Marko can bet on a return horse at the end career.

Finally, according to Ecclestone, all the debates related to the withdrawal of Vettel, who has been questioned on the matter several times by the paddock journalists, are also incorrect. “When should he retire? When he feels it – concluded the former owner of the Circus – he should not be told he must retire“.