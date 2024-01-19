Verstappen is the form of his life and nothing or no one comes close to him. That makes you think: is that car that good or is Verstappen so much better than the rest? And if Verstappen is better, how would he do in the competition's car? According to former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, Verstappen would also win races in other cars.

'Max is the benchmark of everything at the moment. You could put him in a McLaren, but probably also in a Ferrari or Mercedes and he would win,” Ecclestone told the German newspaper Sports picture. In addition, Ecclestone credits Red Bull Racing: 'They have patiently endured Mercedes' victories in recent years by replacing every weak link one by one and having the best team, the best design, the best car and the best driver. '

According to Ecclestone, this is the biggest threat to Verstappen

Last year, Ecclestone praised the reigning F1 champion and called him the best driver ever. Oscar Piastri also made a big impression on the 'F1 Supremo'. Ecclestone thinks Piastri has what it takes to one day become world champion. For next year, however, Ecclestone thinks that Verstappen should keep an eye on Ferrari.

'If anyone can do it, it's Ferrari. Not Mercedes and not just because of the car,” says Ecclestone. According to him, the drivers are the problem. 'Lewis Hamilton failed a bit and George Russell wasn't who he thought he was. Yet they should not have lost as dramatically as they did,” said 93-year-old Ecclestone.