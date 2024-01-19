by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen wants poker

After 19 victories in 22 grands prix in a season in which Sunday only granted glory to Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen appears the great and natural favorite for the 2024 season. Although only Sebastian Vettel managed to win his first (and in the case of the German, all) four world titles in four consecutive years and despite the fact that in the history of F1 there have already been unexpected interruptions in the cycles winners, the dominance of 2023 suggests that this year the music will not be very different, also because there is continuity of regulations.

Then there is the question of the pilot. A driver whose hunger for success has not been quenched by three world titles, and indeed the more he wins, the more he wants to dominate from the first free practices. AND Regardless of Red Bull's undeniable strength, Super Max's contribution is evident. Which, according to Bernie Ecclestonehe would win elsewhere too.

Ecclestone's words

According to the former owner of Formula 1, the three-time world champion would be capable of changing the fortunes of a team, as Michael Schumacher did in 1996 with Ferrari: “Max is the measure of all things at the moment. You could put him in a McLaren or probably a Ferrari or a Mercedes and he would win“, these are the words of the Briton at Bild.

Ecclestone applauded Red Bull's work to close the gap to Mercedes, implicitly underlining how the other teams must not surrender to the superiority of the Milton Keynes team: “They patiently endured Mercedes' victories in previous years, replacing all the weak links one by one. Now they have the best team, the best design, the best car and the best driver. They did an excellent job“.