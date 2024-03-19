Sometimes they come back

On the occasion of theSao Paulo ePrix which recorded the first victory for McLaren with Sam Bird's beautiful final overtaking on Jaguar's Mitch Evans, in the paddock of the electric category was also seen Bernie Ecclestone.

In great shape at the ripe old age of 93, Ecclestone had no qualms about expressing his thoughts on Formula E: “This is the first race I have participated in and everything seemed very good. But when I saw the first ever Formula E race, I thought it would also be the last“, smiled the English manager, recalling the 2014 Beijing ePrix, in the statements reported by As.

Congratulations to Formula E

Ecclestone did not hide the fact that he was impressed by the professionalism seen in the Sao Paulo paddock: “I'm happy to see that technically Formula E has become very good, on the level of Formula 1. Formula 1 at the moment has the problem that one person wins all the races and that's not good. I hope this doesn't happen in Formula E.”

Ecclestone then explained that his presence at the Sao Paulo ePrix was due to a promise made to Alejandro Agag.