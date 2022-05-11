Since taking over as head of Formula 1 in September 2016, the American ownership of Liberty Media quickly put its mark on the Circus, trying to renew its image, both as a brand and as a communication and proposal to the spectators. The results obtained are undeniable and the category has been experiencing a surge in popularity in the last two years, also thanks to the great involvement of the American public, who fell in love with the premier category of motoring thanks to the series produced by Netflix ‘Drive to Survive’. , which became a cult in the United States during the lockdown. Liberty Media did not hide the desire to expand the calendar, starting from the States where the Austin appointment was joined in 2022 by that of Miami and in 2023 that of Las Vegas.

And theenthusiasm seen in Miami, with super expensive tickets sold out, he thrilled the team principals. Toto Wolff of Mercedes is convinced that F1 has definitively conquered the USA: “The city is completely ecstatic, Formula 1 is everywhere. The amount of guest inquiries we have received is astounding. I think we have finally landed in North America“. Also of the same opinion Zak Brown of McLaren: “The request from sponsors and fans was off the charts, unlike anything I’ve ever seen in F1. And soon we will have Las Vegas ”.

Who does not seem to jump for joy on the road taken by Formula 1 is Bernie Ecclestone: “They are producing ‘Formula 1: American Style’. It may well be that it is good, because so many stupid things come from America and everyone is happy about it, but this was not the way I managed things “, he told Bloomberg with a touch of controversy. To the 91-year-old Brit, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei promptly replied: “Bernie can talk as much as he wants, but the truth is that everyone now wants to get into Formula 1“. There was also a caustic comment from Toto Wolff: “Bernie was great in his day, he invented this sport. But times have changed ”.