The Brazilian Grand Prix was the occasion for Bernie Ecclestone to go back for a ride in the Circus paddock, which for years has been his personal living room traveling all over the world. In fact, Interlagos is the new home race for the former F1 owner, given that the Englishman lives in Brazil, the birthplace of his current wife Fabiana, a member of the FIA ​​as far as South America is concerned.

Reached by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraph Ecclestone stressed that a driver like Verstappen had been missing from F1 for some time. In fact, the Dutch driver does not seem to be interested in the public sphere at all. The only thing that matters to the double world champion is winning every race he enters: “F1 should thank Verstappen – Ecclestone’s opinion – Max is simply a rider, he only thinks about racing and never backs down. The public has wanted to see a rider like this for a long time.”

Ecclestone has made no secret of the fact that Max Verstappen is the sole reason why the F1 calendar has once again made room for the Netherlands: “He has a nation behind him that follows him everywhere with great pride – added Ecclestone – if it hadn’t been for Max we would never have returned to Holland. I have not been to Zandvoort in the two editions held and I hope that the structures have improved, otherwise it would not be a good thing”.

The former patron of the Circus hopes that Verstappen can reach the records of Hamilton and Schumacher: “Obviously it depends on whether he will always have a winning car at his disposal Ecclestone concluded. but I don’t see a reason why he can’t keep winning. I don’t know if he can match Hamilton’s and Schumacher’s records, but I hope so“.