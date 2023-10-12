British tycoon Bernie Ecclestone, Formula’s top incumbent until 2017, has escaped an immediate prison sentence after pleading guilty in a London court to deceiving the treasury by hiding assets abroad worth more than €400 million. pounds (460 million euros). At 92 years old, he has been sentenced to 17 months in suspended prison, which in practice means that he will not be imprisoned if he does not commit another crime during that period.

Ecclestone reached a civil agreement with the Treasury under which he will pay 652.6 million pounds (756 million euros) covering taxes, interest and penalties during the 18 fiscal years between 1994 and 2022, said prosecutor Richard Wright. Accompanied by his wife Fabiana, the elderly billionaire appeared at Southwark Crown Court and admitted one count of fraud by false representation, just over a month before he was due to stand trial.

According to the court, Ecclestone did not declare a trust in Singapore, with a bank account in which there was about 400 million pounds and, in addition, he lied to the British treasury when they questioned him about the issue at a meeting in 2015. Ecclestone, who In the first instance he denied the charges, stating at that time that he only established a trust in favor of his three daughters, Deborah, Tamara and Petra.

In the prosecutor’s opinion, the answers that Ecclestone gave seven years ago could be “misleading”, while clarifying that the accused was not aware of his position and could not give a clear answer. «Ecclestone did not know exactly how the ownership of these accounts was structured. Therefore, he did not know whether he had to pay taxes, interest or penalties in connection with transfers between accounts. Mr Ecclestone acknowledges that it was a mistake to answer the questions because it could cause HMRC (the British Treasury) to stop investigating his affairs. “Now he accepts that taxes would have to be paid for it,” the prosecutor explained.

Ecclestone’s lawyer, Clare Montgomery, had told the court that Ecclestone “did not know the true position” of whether he was a beneficiary or settlor of any other trust. “He should have said ‘I don’t know’ instead of ‘no,'” Montgomery said. She added that Ecclestone’s response to HMRC was an “impulsive error of judgement”. Ecclestone gave an unintelligible response to reporters as he left the court and climbed into a waiting Range Rover.

Andrew Penhale, chief prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said in a statement that “every member of British society, no matter how rich or famous, must pay their taxes and be transparent and open with HMRC about their financial affairs.” ».

For his part, Richard Las, director of investigation and director of HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, made it clear that “Bernie Ecclestone has had plenty of time and numerous opportunities to take responsibility and be honest with HMRC about his tax affairs. »Instead of taking advantage of these opportunities, he lied to HMRC and as a result we opened a criminal investigation. “This investigation has involved investigations around the world and culminated in Bernie Ecclestone’s guilty plea to fraud. “He now has a criminal record and has paid £652 million in relation to his wider tax affairs,” he emphasised.

Ecclestone was the president of Formula One, the organization that controlled the king of motorsports, until 2017, a few months after Liberty Media took control of the sport.