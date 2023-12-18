The WEC as an 'alternative'

In 2024 Mick Schumacher will begin a new chapter in his career in WEC, where he will debut as an official driver behind the wheel of Alpine. An important goal, but achieved after continuous efforts attempts to make an agreement with a F1 team to return to the starting grid next season. A goal that Michael's son of art was unable to achieve, and not without a certain disappointment.

Past and present in F1

Excluding its growth in Ferrari Driver Academy and its current role as third driver for Mercedesthe 24-year-old's only experience in the top flight was in the 2021-2022 period with the Haas, passed with various difficulties and with two placings in the points. Despite this, there are various opinions in the paddock, and beyond, which underline the possibility of one day being able to see Schumacher again in Formula 1, including that of Circus he was the big boss: Bernie Ecclestone.

The regret of 'Mister E'

Interviewed by RTLthe 93-year-old underlined how the German's present would have been different if he had been managed by other teams in recent years: “At Red Bull, for example, he would have been understood better and they would have helped and guided him upwards“, commented. Staying in the present, Mister E underlined the importance of the impact that the WEC could have on Schumacher's career developments: “Now he has to fight, he has to keep fighting and demonstrate that it is still capable of providing good performance“.

The strongest talent in the name

In this way, the former Haas driver could get closer to a concrete possibility of returning to F1 by highlighting his talent, to the point of overshadowing the 'weight' of his surname: “At best, people will see it and say 'We need him' and not the opposite, that is, that he is looking for someone who takes him for his name. She should forget his name and grow as a person – concluded Ecclestone – let's hope the F1 teams see it again and think 'Maybe we made a mistake, we'll give him another chance'”.