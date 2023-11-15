Las Vegas: a weekend that doesn’t fully convince

More than a year after the official announcement of the return of Las Vegas Grand Prix, the ‘gaming capital’ is finally one step away from hosting the Circus after 41 years, and it will do so on the city’s Strip which runs alongside all the city’s luxury hotels and casinos. An event clearly based on show and entertainment, even more so after the World Constructors’ and Drivers’ titles won by Red Bull and Max Verstappen respectively. However, for F1 ‘purists’, the night event (with associated controversy due to the low temperatures expected for the weekend) is not particularly anticipated.

Ecclestone among those against

Together with the reigning world champion himself, who defined the weekend as more about the spectacle than the race itself, also the former owner of Formula 1, Bernie Ecclestone, did not seem particularly enthusiastic about the venue for the penultimate event of the season. Yet, precisely in the year of foundation of FOM (created by the English entrepreneur and dating back to 1981), the Circus he made his debut in Las Vegas on the Caesars Palace circuit, only to leave after the 1982 edition.

Two distant realities

The 93-year-old, interviewed by NOSwas however very critical of the upcoming weekend: “I’m not very impatient – he has declared – why not? It has nothing to do with Formula 1“. At the same time, Ecclestone nevertheless complimented F1 and Liberty Media for the expansion of the category at an international level, continuing what was the project started by the British entrepreneur when the latter was at the top of the Circus: “I am happy that this sport continues to develop around the world – he continued – I was the one who brought Formula 1 out of Europe and into the rest of the world. We are competing for a world championship, not a European championship, and it is good that things remain that way“.