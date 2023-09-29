Ecclestone, a nostalgic look at the past

Having checked for almost four decades everything that happened in Formula 1, it’s natural that Bernie Ecclestone – He turned 92 last October – can look back nostalgically on his times, comparing his Circus with that of the current American owners of Liberty Media.

The British entrepreneur took Formula 1 by the hand and pushed it to become a highly profitable commercial entity, giving with his FOCA a huge boost to the television rights business. With the new ownership, Ecclestone was shown the door, invested with the role of honorary president and consultant, which he never actually exercised.

The number of races on the calendar

One of Liberty Media’s first objectives, then achieved, was to increase the number of GPs, trying to embrace as many strategic markets as possible: “I think 18 races are enough. We had reached 20 and I often thought they were a bit too many,” Ecclestone told al Daily Mailadding: “We need to think about the teams, before long it will be necessary to employ double the staff. With 22 or 23 races there will be too many divorces”.

The Briton then focused on the contracts currently in force: “I understand the holders of the commercial rights, because they are signing long-term agreements, which guarantee greater economic revenue. There are also 10-year contracts. But without a shadow of a doubt I would stop at 18 prestigious races.”

Ecclestone doesn’t like Americanized F1

In each of his interviews Ecclestone never misses the opportunity to complain about the current management of Liberty Media, undeniably oriented towards the show and the United States: “I think the races they are doing in America are completely crazy. Let’s take the one in Miami, the way they handled it was completely insane. They tried to be American, while when we went there we tried to be pure Formula 1. Maybe they are right and I was wrong in trying to maintain the essence of F1. But I look at every practice session and race and think, ‘My God, are we trying to show F1 or other things?’. Closing on the enormous popularity guaranteed in the States by the TV series Drive to Survive: “Netflix has got them a little bit and they’re following them a little too much. Netflix will only see them as entertainment as long as it deems them a profitable business. It’s not like our old TV stations, which have always been with us.”