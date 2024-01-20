by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ecclestone agrees with Sainz

After the victory in Singapore, Carlos Sainz he was over the moon. The Spaniard indulged in predictions that at the time were taken as excessively optimistic: for Smooth Operator Ferrari was the only team that could counteract Red Bull in the short to medium term.

The concept was repeated by a person who has lived the history of Formula 1, and knows well how even the cycles of the most invincible cars are destined to die. It's about Bernie Ecclestoneaccording to which the Ferrari is destined to play a leading role again, or at least as Red Bull's first antagonist.

Ecclestone's words

“Red Bull replaced all the weak links within the team. Now they have the best team, the best design, the best car and the best driver. Chris Horner did a great job. But If there's anyone who can stand in its way, it's Ferrari. Absolutely not Mercedes, and not just for the car“, these are the words of Ecclestone at Bild.

Ecclestone, in his dig at Mercedes, did not even spare the drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, respectively considered “relaxed” And “less good than he thought“. In the same interview, the former F1 patron underlined how the element that constitutes the great difference in current F1 is Max Verstappen, who “could win over Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren“.