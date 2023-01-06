Ten years ago, in 2013, Lewis Hamilton began his adventure still active today with the Mercedes, ending a run with McLaren that had taken him to the first of his seven world titles. From that moment, the Anglo-German team laid the foundations for its most successful period in Formula 1, as well as one of the most triumphant ever in the history of the sport. Thanks to his 82 victories obtained since then, Hamilton has managed to conquer the other six world championships of his career, contributing to the all-time record of eight consecutive constructors’ championship titles for Mercedes.

Yet, even before his signing with the Brackley team, the negotiation was in serious danger of skipping. The one who managed to convince Hamilton to pack his bags to move under the banner of Three pointed star was Niki Lauda, at the time neo-Honorary President of Mercedes. However, the element that called everything into question was a economic obstacle relating to contract offered to the English driver, who presented a lower figure than that requested by Hamilton.

In the docu-series ‘Lucky!’ Of Discovery+to have remembered this anecdote was the former boss of Formula 1 Bernie Ecclestonewho explained the decision made in wanting to intervene personally to ensure that the operation was successful: “Niki realized what a valuable driver Lewis was and found a way to convince him that he should drive for Mercedes – he recalled – if Hamilton hadn’t been paid what he wanted, he wouldn’t have agreed to race for them. I said to myself: ‘He’s someone Mercedes needs, then I will pay the difference‘but in the end, Mercedes paid”.