Old hand Bernie Ecclestone once throws a bludgeon in the box by saying that Lewis Hamilton actually only has six world titles.

Formula 1 is not without its controversies, whether you like it or not. The most recent is of course Abu Dhabi 2021. Max Verstappen takes his first world title at the expense of Lewis Hamilton thanks to a hugely controversial safety car in the last few laps. If Mercedes talking about having the say, Lewis Hamilton now had eight world titles instead of seven and Max only one.

Seven world titles

That eighth world title is more important than you think, because with seven pieces Hamilton has to share the honor of most titles of all time with Michael Schumacher. It also has seven. And in 2022 there was no chance for revenge as Mercedes had a dramatic season with Hamilton not winning a single race and not even close to a title for the first time in his life in an F1 season. In short: a joint first place. Or not? Bernie Ecclestone once pulls an old cow out of the ditch that leads him to believe that Lewis Hamilton has only been the world champion six times.

2008 World Cup title

We have to go back to 2008 for that. We don’t need to explain old F1 seasons to the majority of die-hard F1 fanatics here, so we’ll just put down everything you need to know. Namely that it was exciting until the end between Felipe Massa of Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton then still at McLaren-Mercedes, where Lewis was able to win his very first title with one point difference. That one point is important in the biggest controversy of 2008: CrashGate.

CrashGate, on the other hand, had to do with Renault and the Singapore GP in 2008. When second driver at Renault Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed and the subsequent Safety Car came at a perfect time for first driver Fernando Alonso. That later turned out to be no coincidence: Nelson Piquet Jr. has been manipulated to crash so that Alonso can take advantage of it. That leaked through Piquet Sr. through to Ecclestone and did not come to light until the following season.

Invalid

Then the blows were also dealt: team boss of Renault Flavio Briatore and manager Pat Symonds were removed from the sport and Nelson Piquet Jr. was the bitten dog. However, the points in that race were handed out as if nothing had happened, because it seemed that way at first. So we come back in 2023, now fifteen years after all this took place. In an interview with F1 Insiders Bernie Ecclestone says the 2008 Singapore race should have been declared void. Since Hamilton finished third in that race and Massa thirteenth, Massa would have had more points at the end of the season and, according to Ecclestone, Massa was actually the champion.

Mass should have won

Bernie dares it: he also grants Felipe Massa the world title more than Hamilton, as the Brazilian driver has not won a title once in his long career. “Hamilton has been extremely lucky, while Massa has been at the top of his game all season. Massa deserved it more.” Ecclestone also says that he already knew about CrashGate thanks to Piquet Sr., but kept it under wraps to avoid a major scandal. Moreover, the rule in 2008 was that from the final gala where the champions are inaugurated, it is no longer possible to mess with the final score. Ecclestone therefore says that they should have canceled Singapore right away.

A nice club in the chicken coop, therefore, from Bernie Ecclestone, to kick the controversial issue into the future for another fifteen years.

