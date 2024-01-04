Verstappen races into the record books

When Max Verstappen made his Formula 1 debut at just 17 years old, it was common belief that the Dutchman had the talent needed to become a star in the category. But between the potential and its actual realization there is an abyss made up of many various and possible situations that must align perfectly, as Jos Verstappen, Max's father, one of the many talents who were unable to obtain as much as they could.

In 2024 Max will present himself at the start of the new season with sensational numbers, at just 26 years old. The Dutchman won three world titles (sixth place all time), scoring 54 victories (only Hamilton and Schumacher did better than him), 32 pole positions (seventh in history), 98 podiums (only 6 have obtained more) in 185 GPs contested (only 25 have run more races).

Hunting for poker

After last year's domination, made up of 17 races won and a championship won well in advance, Verstappen will start again aiming for the fourth consecutive title, a feat achieved in the past only by Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

Bernie Ecclestoneinterviewed by Sky Deutschland, spoke about the Dutchman: “Verstappen has a bit of Schumacher in him. But I have to say that Max is not as ruthless as Michael was. Michael didn't even remotely think about compromising.”

The 93-year-old British businessman then also dedicated a thought to his compatriot Hamilton: “I hope he can win his eighth title, it would make him go down in history.”