According to the former owner of Formula 1, the Mercedes driver would be the right time to retire. And on Sainz he adds …

Bernie Ecclestone returns to talk about the future of Lewis Hamilton. According to the former Formula 1 patron, the seven-time world champion may not return to racing in 2022. He said this in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Blick.

the future of lewis hamilton – The 91-year-old Briton said he had spoken a few days ago with Anthony, Lewis’s father, and that he deduced that the man would not answer any questions about the future of the Mercedes driver: “We only talked about business.” On 2022 the driver Ecclestone said he knows nothing about it but “I don’t think he will come back. His disappointment is too big. And somehow you can understand it. With seven world titles like Michael Schumacher, now would be the time to realize the his dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur “.

the mess of abu dhabi – Then Ecclestone focused on the final race in Abu Dhabi which awarded the F1 world title to Max Verstappen: “Race director Masi could have spared himself some trouble if he had immediately stopped the race with the red flag after the accident in Latifi. Then there would be a superfinal between Max and Lewis for the last three laps. Masi will also blame himself for that today. A lot of things went wrong, we can’t change them anymore. “

verstappen and sainz – Verstappen said he did not believe in Hamilon’s withdrawal. “I understand it – replied Ecclestone – With Hamilton success counts twice. And I say that Max is currently the best driver”. Then a queue on the Ferrari. Recently Bernie also heard Carlos Sainz father: “He called me and told me about his son’s situation. And – he added – many in Maranello are surprised that he managed to overtake Charles Leclerc (the Spaniard has 5 , 5 points more, ed). For me Leclerc has always been an excellent driver, but no more. ”

December 24, 2021 (change December 24, 2021 | 12:57)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Ecclestone #freezes #Hamilton #disappointed #wont #race