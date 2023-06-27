Since the American ownership of Liberty Media took control of Formula 1, it seemed clear the intention of the new investors to give a clear change of pace to the category compared to the past.

And the results have gradually been seen, with the teams biting their hands for having returned to the sender the offer to buy a share in the category in 2017, given that F1 has almost tripled its value in recent years. In fact, John Malone’s men bought it from the CVC Capital fund for 8 billion dollars and now there is talk of a valuation of more than 20 billion.

The boom in the United States

Formula 1, driven by the great success achieved in the USA from the Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’, is having a great popularity, which translated into a rain of money poured into the category and the teams. There are even three races on American soil, Austin, Miami and Las Vegas, each transformed into a real catwalk of VIPs who compete to be present at the events.

Ecclestone does not appreciate the new course

The 92 year old Bernie Ecclestone, for a long time the true deus ex machina of Formula 1, no longer holds any active role in the category that he helped transform into an elitist and global sport. The British manager commented, with some indignation, on what he saw in Miami, with the presentation of the drivers with the show with cheerleaders, deejays and orchestra: “Formula 1 marketers are focused solely on the US market. What we saw looked more like the Oscar ceremony than a major sporting event that has its roots in Europe. I didn’t know whether to cry or laugh. It was a joke. Liberty Media is willing to frantically do anything for American fans. Even at the cost of burning the roots of F1“he concluded bitterly at Münchner Merkur/tz media group.