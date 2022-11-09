Mick Schumacher he is the last rider still in the balance among those present on the track this season regarding his future in the Circus. The German, currently under the Haas, in fact, he is not yet certain of the intentions of the American team towards him for 2023. However, that of the American team is also the last seat left free for the championship of the coming year. The son of art seems to be at stake for staying in the team with the veteran and fellow countryman Nico Hulkenberg who, however, is given as a clear favorite by all the rumors, also given the predilection that the team principal of the team, Gunther Steiner, has for him.

To believe that Schumacher’s days in Formula 1 are now drawing to a close is also the ex supreme boss of the Circus, Bernie Ecclestone. The now 92-year-old British manager, the protagonist of a chat with the German site RTL, advised the young F2 champion in the 2020 season to put his soul in peace and try to orient himself on championships other than Formula 1. “I don’t think he (Mick Schumacher) will still be in Haas – sentenced Mr. E, who was at the top of F1 in the years in which Mick’s father, Michael Schumacher, triumphed – people [in Haas] she was disappointed with her performance. We don’t know if it was her or the team’s fault. But obviously it is difficult to find someone who puts him in a winning team, because at the moment there is no place “.

“Maybe he needs to forget about F1 – Ecclestone added – and focus on other motor sports series “. Mick Schumacher’s cousin David this year tried to compete unsuccessfully in the DTM, a series also faced in the past by Mick’s uncle, Ralf Schumacher. “His name is his biggest burden – finally concluded the ex supreme head of the Circus – and he tries to keep faith with us as best he can. And this is what puts him in trouble. So I would tell him: ‘forget it and win in another category’ ”.