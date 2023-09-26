Verstappen sees third title

The peremptory success of the recent Japanese Grand Prix swept away any doubts about Red Bull’s difficulties seen in Singapore. In Suzuka Max Verstappen he literally dominated qualifications and races, returning to win with disarming ease and bringing the number of successes achieved in this incredible 2023 to 14.

The Dutchman is thus flying towards his third world drivers’ title at the age of 26 (he will celebrate his birthday on September 30th) showing constant improvement year after year and race after race, so much so that finding a weak point in him is definitely a rather complex exercise. On the other hand, the numbers speak for themselves, with 92 podiums obtained in 179 grand prix (51%) and a total of 48 races won, which already make the Dutch champion one of the strongest drivers of all time.

Is Max the strongest ever?

To provide an answer to the thorny question was Bernie Ecclestone, historic number one of Formula 1, in the notebooks of Daily Mail: “Max is the best driver ever, there’s no doubt about it. Before I indicated Alain Prost, now I would say Max instead. He is the greatest, the best at getting the best out of his car, he never gets confused and is always focused”.

The 92-year-old English manager then continued: “In my personal ranking it is also higher than Hamilton. Lewis is obviously super bright and super talented, he knows how to understand people and bring the best out of them, while Max knows how to bring the best out of the car. They are two very different people. When Lewis retires he will be able to dedicate himself to other things, entertainment for example, but it will not be the path that Max will follow, “ concluded Ecclestone.