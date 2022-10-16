Jorge Valldecabres (36 years old) hangs up a video call just before starting the interview. “He was a priest from Puerto Rico. Hurricane Fiona has raised the tension and has destroyed the computers. He has called me to do some things from the app, but he is calm because he has everything – paradoxes of language – in the cloud”. When Hurricane María devastated this same country in 2017, most of the affected churches partially or totally lost their baptismal, communion or marriage records. Especially because of the floods. But much closer to us, the catastrophes around these records are more common: “In Spain, when someone goes to their parish for a birth certificate or other document, it is normal for them to write down their name and have to return in a few days or weeks. We do not have data, but at least 70% of Spanish parishes are not digitized, ”he responds to EL PAÍS.

Valldecabres met Adrián Rodríguez (33 years old) at a digital agency. He was the journalist working on content creation and Adrián the right programmer so that, together and on their own, they came up with an interesting business idea. “We spent more than half a year finding what. We even started with a guide of restaurants and services by cities with a social network perspective. While we found that supposed super business on-line, a nearby priest asked me for a punctual help. He wanted to digitize the parish books because, 14 years ago, it made no sense to continue keeping a record of an entire community by hand and ordered only by date. We told him that it would be safer to do it in the cloud and we developed a small program. At no time, then, did we consider that today we would be serving more than 6,600 parishes in 25 countries, including those of some of the largest Catholic dioceses in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina or Panama.”

A decade and a half ago, waiting for a better idea, they began to “kick around” the Iberian Peninsula. What if all churches wanted to go digital? “It was frustrating. From Cádiz to Huesca, from Cáceres to Alicante. Most of the parish priests looked at us like aliens. The dioceses, the same. It took us a while to find a second parish and it was in Ibiza, behind closed doors. But even then we did not think that this was going to become a company that currently has workers in five countries.” This trickle of parishes was accelerating, especially after the irruption in the Latin American market: “their priests are, on average, younger. However, the vocation to digitalize in the American countries is greater. Spain represents 20% of our turnover”. The stone that catapulted the figures of EcclesiaRed was covid-19: “the service ceased to be only a record in the cloud of the sacramental books.” They can manage donations, accounting, cemeteries, newsletters and your own website. “During confinement, many of our users were able to do masses on-line live and notify your parishioners of all this by mail”.

EcclesiaRed is available in Spanish, Catalan, Portuguese and English and hopes to make the leap to Italian in the coming years. However, almost all of its business revolves around Spanish and Catalan: “this is not a big business for a technology company and we take advantage of and pamper that niche.” In fact, they have had two purchase attempts by large companies in the sector. “They have not materialized because, business-wise, we have realized that it makes a difference to have involvement and empathy with those we work with, the priests. We have it and we are comfortable accompanying them on their mission. The parishes are organisms that survive with a minimal economy, so prices are adjusted and have been frozen for 14 years (they do a study of income and economy of each country before launching the price of each new market). An American consultant valued our service at $300 per month, but our most common price range is around $12. And we never stop improving existing services and incorporating new demands, because parishes, like any company, like us , we are part of a changing and demanding digital environment. We like to think that we are helping them not to be left out of an irreversible reality”, he concludes.