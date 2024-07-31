A year after the launch of the prototype and with the world tour between the United States, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Great Britain, the official debut of Eccentrica V12 is being prepared, a restomod of the Lamborghini Diablo made by the homonymous brand founded in the Republic of San Marino by Emanuel Colombini. The supercar will be the protagonist at The Quail, during the Monterey Car Week, where it will also debut on the road.

How Eccentrica is different from Diablo

The Eccentrica V12 has a strong personality, also due to its size: the overall length is 4437 mm, with a reduction of 23 mm compared to the original model, while the width has increased by 103 mm, reaching 2143 mm, to ensure greater stability and a more aggressive look. The height of 1114 mm helps to keep the center of gravity low, thus improving handling. The wheelbase of the car has been extended to 2665 mm, with an increase of 15 mm compared to the Diablo, to ensure greater stability at high speeds. In this way, road holding is improved but also weight distribution, split 41% on the front and 59% on the rear with a significant improvement in downforce. However, with some modifications, the empty weight is lower than the original model, thus optimizing overall performance. The minimum ground clearance is 125 mm, offering an ideal balance between performance and practicality on the road.

Power and performance

Eccentrica V12 offers true supercar performance, with an estimated top speed of 335 km/h, and a weight/power ratio of 2.91 kg/hp, allowing it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and cover 1000 meters in 19.6 seconds (provisional data pending homologation). The estimated lateral acceleration is 1.2 g, offering exceptional road holding when cornering. Furthermore, braking from 100 to 0 km/h takes just 34 meters*, demonstrating excellent deceleration capacity. The aerodynamic drag coefficient is 0.31, for very low air resistance. Under the skin, the Eccentrica V12 is powered by an engine capable of delivering a maximum power of 550 hp at 7,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 600 Nm at 6,500 rpm, all with a displacement of 5,707 cm³ and a bore of 87 mm.

The work of Eccentrica technicians

The restomod developed by the brand founded by Emanuel Colombini has not only worked to increase the power of this car but has also focused on other details, such as driving pleasure. For example, new camshafts, electronic throttle bodies and an optimized flywheel have been fitted. In addition, the engine has been equipped with specific maps for this new configuration, which the driver can adjust via a button located in the central tunnel. To maximize the engine’s power, the Eccentrica team has also developed a custom transmission that significantly improves performance. The Eccentrica V12 is in fact equipped with a custom 6-speed gearbox and RM characterized by shorter ratios, an innovation that drastically reduces the force needed to change gear, thus improving acceleration response. The gearbox features a completely innovative solution regarding the RM, which can be operated electrically via the button on the central tunnel. This technology, introduced in the 90s, has become an essential feature for modern supercars. The distribution is DOHC type with 48 valves, ensuring immediate response and smooth power. The IE Multipoint fuel injection system ensures efficient combustion, while the control unit (ECU) is completely new and customized to optimize performance in all riding conditions. In addition, the fuel tank has a capacity of 100 liters.

Other updates compared to Diablo

The power transferred to the ground is managed by Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres, a semi-slick track tyre also approved for road use. In addition, an advanced braking system has been introduced, featuring 380 mm front discs and 6-piston calipers developed specifically by BREMBO. This system guarantees high-level performance and safety in all driving conditions. There are also several functional updates, such as the strengthening of the structural components of the chassis using composite materials, the adoption of double-wishbone suspension with semi-active Tractive shock absorbers, adjustable on five levels, and the integration of an assisted steering system, a feature absent in the first series Diablo (1991-1994). The car also features a completely new exhaust system, developed in collaboration with Capristo. This advanced system allows the electro-actuated valves to produce unique sound frequencies, which can be amplified via the button located in the central tunnel.