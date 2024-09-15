A few months before participating in the second season of “La casa de los famosos México”reality show produced by TelevisaUnivisión and EndemolShine Boomdog, the controversial youtuber Adrián Marcelo received an offer from Imagen Televisión to join the new cast of hosts of its morning show “Sale el sol”however, The production was unable to fulfill his three eccentric requests..

On his YouTube channel, entertainment journalist Alex Kaffie, who was one of the hosts of “Sale el sol”, said that Adrián Marcelo allegedly demanded from Imagen Televisión a monthly salary of 160 thousand pesos, a furnished apartment in the “heart” of Mexico City and first-class plane tickets, to travel every weekend to his native Monterrey, Nuevo León.Although the production was very interested in the former contestant of “La casa de los famosos México”, they could not meet his price.

“I was talking to a person who was in the negotiation so that Adrian Marcelo was the driver of ‘The sun rises’It sounds like a joke, but it isn’t. It wasn’t achieved, they didn’t reach a price, the talks were already very advanced, he had already said yes, but they still needed to accept his conditions,” commented Alex Kaffie.

The entertainment journalist also mentioned that Unable to get Adrián Marcelo as host of “Sale el sol” on Imagen Televisión, the production turned to its second option: Mexican actor Mauricio Islas.

Let us remember that last week, Adrián Marcelo left “La casa de los famosos México” after having a strong argument with actress Gala Montes, who accused him of being a misogynist and “a potential femicide”. Later, “La Jefa” reported that the content creator left of his own free will, however, it is said that the production removed him from the program because of his actions, Several brands were withdrawing their sponsorships. Furthermore, they could no longer bear the media pressure due to their constant attacks and threats against Gala and Arath de la Torre.

