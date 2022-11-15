Ten minutes. Softbank founder Masayoshi Son did not need more time to become convinced in 2000 of Jack Ma, founder of the Chinese online store Alibaba.

It was the “fighter’s mentality” that appealed to him so much in Ma, Son told a speech at the University of Tokyo nearly twenty years later. And, perhaps more importantly, “Jack had twinkling eyes.”

It is Masayoshi Son (65) in full. The eccentric founder of Japan’s Softbank – the largest tech investor in the world – does everything by intuition. On Friday, he announced that he would be taking a step back from his investment fund. Son will focus full-time on mentoring British chip designer Arm — one of Softbank’s largest investments and “the source of my energy, happiness and enthusiasm,” Son said Friday during Softbank’s quarterly earnings presentation.

Nutcracker

A step aside means that Son – who will remain the owner of Softbank but hand over the day-to-day management – ​​will no longer be responsible for the presentation of the quarterly results. Normally such presentations consist of bone-dry slidesAt Son it’s an experience every quarter. Think of full-screen pictures of hordes of unicorns. Of Son die – set to music by Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker – for the eyes of investors dances with moving golden eggs, which represent Softbank’s successful investments.

Masayoshi Son – nicknamed ‘Masa’ – started Softbank in 1981, as a website where consumers could order software packages. With the rise of the internet, Son Softbank has developed into a successful investment company. Softbank has interests in hundreds of companies, including Yahoo, telecom companies Vodafone and T-Mobile, meal platform Doordash and start-ups (young technology companies) in artificial intelligence and financial services.

When the internet bubble burst at the turn of the millennium, Softbank’s share price collapsed. Son lost $70 billion — 99 percent of his personal wealth at the time. It felt to Son as if he “fell into a ravine,” he would later say. “Somehow I survived.”

It was Jack Ma’s ‘blinking eyes’ that put Son back on track. After the conscious meeting, Son decided to invest 20 million dollars in Alibaba, which gave Softbank a third of the shares of the webshop. Son’s gamble turned out to be a golden move: when Alibaba went public in 2014, Son’s 20 million was now worth 60 billion dollars.

Alibaba’s money would determine Softbank’s future for decades to come — and with it the course of the tech sector as a whole. Son does not believe in elaborate models and economic projections, but focuses on a ‘feeling’ that he gets from an entrepreneur. This is followed by blind trust and unlimited amounts of money, with which entrepreneurs are consciously encouraged by Son to grow as quickly as possible. For Softbank, one very big success then makes up for the losses from a hundred other failed investments.

Passionate artist

Son was always driven in his choices by the motivation to find the new Jack Ma. Son saw a similar sparkle in the eyes of American Adam Neumann, founder of office rental company WeWork. Son pumped 20 billion into WeWork, until just before the IPO in 2019, it turned out that Neumann had saddled his company with huge losses and had enriched himself at the expense of Softbank.

Son had been drawn into the story of Neumann, whom he considered “his son” and described as “a passionate artist”. Son would later apologize. “I learned a hard lesson.”

Sometimes Son gambled well, such as with his investment in TikTok owner Bytedance and the South Korean web store Coupang, which went public last year and made Softbank billions. But things went wrong much more often, including failed participations in chat program Slack, taxi app Uber and the Indian hotel platform Oyo. Last quarter, Softbank lost nearly $10 billion on its key investments. The deficits have been compensated in recent years by selling Alibaba shares. Softbank currently only owns about 15 percent of Alibaba.

Son, meanwhile, continues to stick to his strategy: a big gamble with the entrepreneur who can determine the future. “When the internet started, I got the same criticism. Even more than now,” he told the American business magazine in 2020. Forbes. “Yes, I made tactical mistakes. But my vision is still unchanged.”