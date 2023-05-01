José Luis Chilavert: the Paraguayan former goalkeeper regularly made a name for himself during his career. The football legend undoubtedly thought that he would also be able to score high in the presidential elections in his native country. That was nasty.

Success on the football field does not guarantee success at the ballot box. During the presidential election in Paraguay on Sunday, José Luis Chilavert won only 24,284 of the more than three million votes cast. Converted, that meant 0.80 percent of the vote, while the right-wing candidate Santiago Peña received more than 42 percent of the vote.

The 44-year-old economist and former finance minister thus becomes the new president of Paraguay. The Colorado party of winner Peña has ruled the South American country almost continuously since 1947. Peña will be inaugurated on August 15.

Goalkeeper as goal machine

Chilavert (57) played football in Europe for the Spanish club Real Zaragoza and Strasbourg in France. The goalkeeper from Paraguay celebrated his greatest successes with the Argentinian club Vélez Sársfield, with whom he won the Copa Libertadores, the most important prize for South American clubs. Chilavert was named the best goalkeeper in the world three times in the 1990s.

The 74-time international not only gained fame for his goalkeeping skills, but also for his goals. Chilavert scored 67 goals from penalties and free kicks, eight of them for the national team. The goalkeeper was the captain of the Paraguayan national team at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups.

Paraguay: growth and corruption

Paraguay – the South American country that is completely enclosed between Argentina, Brazil and Bolivia – has a fairly stable economy compared to the rest of the region. Over the past two decades, for example, the country has experienced an average growth of about 4 percent per year. Inflation also remained relatively low. The country is plagued by massive corruption. The United States recently announced sanctions against Peña’s political mentor for corruption: ex-President of Paraguay and Colorado party leader Horacio Cartes.

Also striking: Paraguay is the only country in South America that diplomatically recognizes Taiwan. Worldwide there are only a handful of countries that do. The winner of the election – Peña – will continue his country's policy, but despite this he also wants to focus on improving economic relations with China, which still considers Taiwan a renegade province.