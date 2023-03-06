FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation remains high but there are signs that it is easing, European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane said on Monday, advocating further rate hikes.

“The heat map suggests inflationary pressures are still strong, but some signs of easing are emerging,” Lane said.

Pressures from raw material prices, economic activity and supply bottlenecks have eased, partially offset by food and labor costs, he said.

“Current information on underlying inflationary pressures suggests that it will be appropriate to raise rates beyond our March meeting,” he added.

(By Francesco Canepa)