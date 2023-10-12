The frugal countries – Germany and its allies in Central and Northern Europe – do not intend to make any discounts to Rome





For now they are just rumors. Rumors. But they resonate strongly and with great concern in the circles of the centre-right majority and the government. The hypothesis is that of one official warning letter on the part of European Central Bank to our country which, in essence, would be a rejection of the Budget Law framework for next year, which the Council of Ministers is preparing to launch. In Christine Lagarde’s sights there would above all be the deficit/GDP for 2024, forecast by the executive led by Giorgia Meloni at 4.3%. Too high for the Eurotower in Frankfurt.

It is no coincidence, explain qualified sources, Lagarde he stated that “Italy has the spread it deserves”. Thus launching what could be a signal, a sort of appetizer of the letter which is so reminiscent of that of 29 September 2011 which, in fact, triggered the storm which then led to the resignation of Silvio Berlusconi as Prime Minister with the arrival of the government ( tears and blood) by Mario Monti. Another indication of the concern that transpires in the government is the great caution of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti who, practically every day, declares that the maneuver will be characterized by “prudence” and “responsibility”.

Signals to the Frankfurt banking institution to try to avert the letter, which, according to various sources of the majority, could cause the spread between the BTP and the German Bund even up to 300 points, thus putting public finances (and government projects) at risk due to the increase in government bond yields. The problem, entirely political, is that the European elections are on 9 June and the majority parties, starting with that of the prime minister, Fratelli d’Italia, have to bring something home and then play it out in the electoral campaign. On the cut of the tax wedge for the whole of 2024 up to 35 thousand euros Meloni does not want to take steps backwards and now takes it for granted, but there could be further cuts with the so-called spending review which would affect almost all ministries.

The promised cut so far does not seem sufficient, at least for the European institutions. From 2024 the moratorium on the rules of the Stability pact which were valid for Covid and, pending the complicated reform, the 3% norm remains. Which, even if it is modified by separating investments, will still remain a heavy and difficult situation for a country like Italy with a very high debt.

Not only. The frugal countries – Germany and its allies in Central-Northern Europe – do not intend to make any concessions to Rome, also because they would politically put a government in difficulty “sovereignist” also means curbing the various sovereignisms present in almost all EU countries (see the AfD boom last Sunday in Hesse and Bavaria). In short, we will see in the coming weeks, but the surprise of the autumn could be the blow of an official warning letter from the ECB to the Meloni government with very serious consequences on the international financial markets. Spread in the lead.

