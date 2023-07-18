The governor of Bank of Italy: “The drop in inflation is not too slow, we are on the right track, deciding on the basis of the data”

On rate hikes in the ECB “there is a risk of ‘doing too much’: we must be careful, because we could go too far with respect to our objectives”. The says it governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco in an interview with Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the G20 in India. Visco recalls how the ECB has already reduced the amount of interventions: “We have moved from increases from 75 points to 25” and in the fight against inflation “I think we are following the right path” but “the answer on the duration in which we must keeping rates in tight territory is ‘not for too long’.” “I don’t think we need to have a recession” before we stop the rally, he adds. For Visco, the right approach is to evaluate each time on the basis of the data: “We are doing a lot of quantitative analyses, and I don’t agree with those who say that we have made many mistakes in evaluating and reacting” to the jump in inflation .

“The wrong estimates – he recalls – did not take into account the explosion in energy prices due to the unexpected attack” on Ukraine. In general, Visco concludes, “I don’t think the decline in inflation is too slow” for a rethinking of the rate hike strategy: “We must be prudent in our decisions” he concludes.