ECB, Villeroy: “Stop the rate hike by the summer”

The interest rates of the BCE they could peak by this summer and the hikes shouldn’t be “overly mechanical.” According to the governor of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, in his New Year’s speech. “It would be desirable”, underlined the central banker, “to reach the correct ‘terminal rate’ by next summer, but it is still too early to say what the level will be”. Villeroy then added that the European central bank will have to be “pragmatic and be guided by data, including underlying inflation, without fetishizing too mechanical increases”. The goal remains to bring inflation back towards the 2% target.

Piazza Affari slightly down: waiting for the moves of the central banks

Slightly negative day for the European Stock Exchanges and for business square, with several doubts from investors about the next steps of the Fed and of ECB. Inflation slows down Old Continentand, but it seems that the European Central Bank does not want to stop the tightening monetary policies. In the meantime, the IMF is advising the US Bank not to do so, at least until inflation has fallen steadily. On the other hand, the latest minutes of the Fed, released today, by no means allay the doubts about the next moves on interest rates. In Italy, meanwhile, Istat reports inflation in December, slightly down on November. This is predicted by the first preliminary estimate of the consumer price index for the month. In Milan, the Ftse Mib drops by 0.11% and closes at 24,832.70. The spread between German BTPs and Bunds is more or less stable, which is around 202 basis points. On the ten-year bond yield, which travels around 4.37%

