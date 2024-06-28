Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/28/2024 – 20:42

The European Central Bank’s Governing Council has urged euro zone countries to maintain current levels of capital buffer requirements for banks, reflecting growing risks to the profitability of the banking system in the region, according to a report released on Friday.

The ECB notes that since 2022, credit and property price growth have slowed significantly amid tightening financial conditions and a challenging macroeconomic environment. This has been accompanied by an increase in profitability to its highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis, driven by interest income, the document says.

The institution, however, emphasizes that high debt and excessive price escalation in the commercial real estate market tend to increase the headwinds to profits. Therefore, it is important that authorities keep their capital unchanged, says the ECB.

“This should help preserve the resilience of the banking sector and ensure the availability of reserves should banking sector or macro-financial conditions deteriorate,” he says.