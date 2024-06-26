ECB: Rehn, “reasonable” market expectations for another 2 cuts in 2024

Market expectations for two more rate cuts of interest by the ECB during 2024 are “reasonable”. This is what the governor of the Finnish central bank and member of the ECB governing council said Olli Rehn in an interview with Bloomberg.

“If you look at the market data, it implies the likelihood of two more rate cuts so as to reach 3.25% by the end of this year and, with the terminal rate — around 2.25%, 2.50% – he said Rehn -. In my opinion, these are reasonable expectations.”

While underlining that the ECB does not commit to following a particular predetermined path of rate reduction Rehn made it clear that it is rational to expect further cuts cost of money.

“In case we see the disinflationary process continue and move towards our symmetrical target of 2% in the medium term – he said – then it is reasonable to assume that we remain in this direction and continue the rate cuts“.

Unlike some other Governing Council members who supported making rate decisions at quarterly meetings accompanied by new economic projections, Rehn sees each monetary policy meeting as an option for further moves.

“I don’t think we should limit ourselves unnecessarily,” he said. “Otherwise we might as well cancel the so-called intermediate meetings and save fuel and save the planet.” On the economy, Rehn said Europe is “heading towards a gradual recovery this year” and that growth “should strengthen next year and the year after.”