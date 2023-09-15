Eurogroup approves Cipollone’s appointment to the ECB executive

The Eurogroup today supported the candidacy of Piero Cipollone to become the new member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank. He announced it in a note. The Council is expected to formally adopt its recommendation to the European Council, made up of heads of state and government, by the end of the month.

The European Council will then consult the European Parliament and the Governing Council of the ECB before taking its final decision. He will succeed Fabio Panetta, who will resign from office effective November 1, 2023 and will remain in office for a non-renewable mandate of 8 years.

