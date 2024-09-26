ECB: revises GDP downwards, +0.8% in 2024, +1.3% in 2025

According to the projections of the ECB experts, the economy would grow at a rate of 0.8 percent in 2024, rising to 1.3 in 2025 and 1.5 in 2026. This is stated in the economic bulletin. This is, explains the ECB, “a slight downward revision compared to the June exercise, mainly attributable to a lower contribution from domestic demand in the coming quarters”.

“Global growth has shown capacity to hold up in the second quarter of 2024 and should remain stable in the third. However, the latest data indicate that manufacturing is slowing, while monetary policy remains restrictive. These signals, together with elevated geopolitical tensions and volatility in financial markets, suggest that adverse growth factors could intensify in the short term“: the ECB writes this in its monthly economic bulletin.

ECB: on rates not tied to path; guided by data

The Governing Council of the ECB “is determined to ensure the timely return of theinflation at the 2 percent target in the medium term and will keep key interest rates at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to achieve this objective”. This is stated in the Economic Bulletin, which reiterates that in order to determine the appropriate level and duration of the restriction, the Governing Council “will continue to follow a data-driven approach, whereby decisions are finalised on a case-by-case basis at each meeting”. In particular, interest rate decisions “will be based on its assessment of the inflation outlookin the light of the latest economic and financial data, underlying inflation dynamics and the strength of monetary policy transmission. The Governing Council does not intend to commit itself to a particular rate path.”

ECB: Mortgage rates remain high, credit dynamics sluggish

“Overall, financing costs remain restrictive, as past increases in the key interest rates set by the Governing Council continue to have an impact along the transmission chain,” the ECB notes in its economic bulletin. “In July – the ECB explains – average interest rates on new loans to firms and on new mortgages remained elevated, at 5.1% and 3.8% respectively. Credit dynamics remain sluggish, in a context of weak demand. Bank loans to firms increased by 0.6% year on year in July, slightly slower than in June, and growth in loans to households increased to 0.5%. Broad money, as measured by M3, expanded by 2.3% in July, the same as in June.”

ECB: Growth risks tilted downwards

“Risks to economic growth remain tilted to the downside“. The ECB notes this in its economic bulletin, adding that “lower demand for euro area exports, for example due to a weakening global economy or heightened trade tensions between major economies, would weigh on euro area expansion”. “Russia’s unjustified war against Ukraine and the tragic conflict in the Middle East – the ECB continues – represent significant sources of geopolitical risk. This could lead to a loss of confidence in the future among households and firms and cause disruptions in international trade. Economic expansion could also be lower if the lagged effects of monetary policy tightening were to be stronger than expected. Conversely, expansion could be higher if inflation fell faster than expected and if growth in confidence and real incomes led to a stronger increase in spending than anticipated, or if global economic growth were to be stronger than expected”.

ECB: Draghi and Letta reports highlight need for reforms

“Fiscal and structural policies should be aimed at increasing the productivity and competitiveness of the economy; this would contribute to raise growth potential and reduce price pressures in the medium term“. This is stated in the ECB’s economic bulletin, which adds that “Mario Draghi’s report on the future of European competitiveness and Enrico Letta’s report on strengthening the single market underline the urgent need for reforms and provide concrete proposals in this regard. The full, transparent and timely implementation of the new EU economic governance framework will help governments to reduce their budget deficits and debt-to-GDP ratios in a sustainable manner; governments should now start to move resolutely in this direction when setting out their medium-term plans for fiscal and structural policies”.