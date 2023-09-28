Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/28/2023 – 15:33

The European Central Bank (ECB) says it is cautious about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and is aware of the risks that the use of mechanisms entails, according to a text by strategy director, Myriam Moufakkir, published on the authority’s blog.

ECB statisticians collect, prepare and disseminate data from more than ten million legal entities in Europe, which are classified by institutional sector, and machine learning techniques allow the ECB to automate the classification process, freeing staff to carry out the evaluation and interpretation of these data.

The ECB is also working together with economists and analysts from other eurozone central banks – through the Price-setting Microdata Analysis network – to explore how AI can help structure data gathered in real time to improve accuracy. of your analyses.

Another area of ​​use for AI is in banking supervision. Supervisors analyze a wide range of relevant text documents, such as articles, news, supervisory assessments and documents from banks themselves, consolidating the data into the Athena platform, which helps supervisors find, extract and compare this information.

Using natural language processing models trained with supervisory feedback, the platform supports supervisors with topic classification, analysis, and dynamic modeling in seconds so analysts can more quickly understand relevant information.

The ECB also says it is exploring the use of ChatGPT and other language models. “An expanded linguistic model can also help improve texts written by employees, making ECB communication easier for the public to understand”, ponders Myriam Moufakkir.