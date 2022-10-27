FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank raised interest rates for a third straight meeting on Thursday and signaled an intention to start taking money out of the banking system to fight record inflation.

The ECB has been undoing years of aggressive stimulus in a matter of months in the face of sudden price increases – a result of higher energy costs caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the uneven reopening of the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The central bank of the 19 countries sharing the euro raised the interest rate it pays on bank deposits by 0.75 percentage point, taking it to its highest level since 2009, at 1.5%.

“The Governing Council made the decision today, and looks forward to further raising interest rates, to ensure the timely return of inflation to…2%,” the ECB said.

But the ECB repeated its plans to continue reinvesting profits from the 3.3 billion euros in bonds it bought under its Asset Purchase Program (APP) over the past eight years, when it thought inflation would remain low. .

“The Governing Council intends to continue reinvesting, in full, principal payments on past due securities purchased under the APP for an extended period of time,” the ECB said.

Finally, the ECB changed the terms of its Long-Term Refinancing Operations to encourage banks to repay these multi-year loans early.

With Thursday’s decision, the ECB also raised the rate on its Main Refinancing Operation, a weekly auction of cash that banks have barely been able to access for years, from 1.25% to 2.0%, while that on the Instrument of Marginal Loan went from 1.5% to 2.25%.

