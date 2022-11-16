FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Risks to the euro zone’s financial stability are mounting as the economy heads into a likely recession, so any reduction in the European Central Bank’s bond holdings must be gradual to keep markets calm, he said. the vice-president of the ECB, Luis de Guindos.

Rising energy costs have increased the likelihood of a recession to 80%, and a jump in interest rates aimed at taming rising prices is already fueling market volatility and higher debt service costs.

“Risks to financial stability in the euro area have increased amid rising energy prices, high inflation and low economic growth,” the ECB said in a Financial Stability Review on Wednesday. “All of these vulnerabilities can unfold simultaneously, potentially reinforcing each other.”

One potential strain for markets will be a cut in the ECB’s Asset Purchase Program of €3.3bn next year, but de Guindos said any cuts were likely to be gradual and “passive”, meaning some bonds could expire but none will be sold.

“My personal opinion is that (quantitative tightening) has to be implemented very prudently,” de Guindos told the press conference.

The bloc’s banking sector is generally regarded as resilient as it has built up capital over the years and enjoys increased profitability due to rising interest rates.

But there is potential for long-term problems as economic challenges erode incomes and this could limit borrowers’ ability to repay debt.