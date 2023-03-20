The president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, praised, in a note, “the quick action” and the decisions taken by the Swiss authorities that, according to her, were “fundamental” to guarantee financial stability. UBS announced the purchase of Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.25 billion) on Sunday. The deal was put together by Swiss authorities, and the country’s president, Alain Berset, confirmed the acquisition at a press conference. The Swiss central bank will provide a CHF100 billion ($108 billion) loan to support the operation, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“I welcome the swift action and decisions taken by the Swiss authorities. They are key to restoring orderly market conditions and ensuring financial stability,” Lagarde said in the statement. “The eurozone banking sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions. In any case, our policy toolkit is fully equipped to provide liquidity support to the eurozone financial system, if needed, and to preserve the smooth transmission of monetary policy.”