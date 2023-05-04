The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage point on Thursday in order to curb inflation. The ECB’s currently most important interest rate, the deposit rate for banks, will go from 3 to 3.25 percent. This is evident from a declaration which the ECB board released after a meeting in Frankfurt.

The interest rate hike is smaller than usual at ECB meetings in recent months. Then interest rates rose each time by 0.5 percentage point (in September even by 0.75 percentage point). With the smaller interest rate increase, the ECB follows the US Federal Reserve, which also decided on an interest rate step of 0.25 percentage point on Wednesday. Like the Fed, the ECB is not committed to further rate hikes.

Classic method

Raising interest rates is the classic method for central banks to fight inflation. Higher interest rates make it less attractive for consumers to borrow (for example, to buy a house or a car). Companies also pay more for loans, for example for investments. For example, higher interest rates should slow down economic activity. Ultimately, this should result in lower inflation.

The peak in inflation last autumn (10.7 percent) is clearly behind us, but at the same time the inflation rate is proving to be stubborn. In April, inflation in the eurozone even increased slightly, from 6.9 percent in March to 7 percent in April. This is well above the ECB’s inflation target of 2 percent.

The ECB says, among other things, that it is opting for a smaller interest rate step because the effects of previous interest rate hikes are only now starting to have an effect. A survey among commercial banks on Tuesday showed that lending is now starting to decline sharply. Incidentally, the banking stress in the US also plays a role in this: banks are becoming more wary of risks as a result.