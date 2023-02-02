ECB: launches new rate increase of 50 points and anticipates another hike in March

No surprises from the first meeting of the ECB Governing Council in 2023 which has decided to raise the reference rates by 50 points, again with a view to combating inflation that remains too high. The new tweak brings interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility respectively at 3.00%, 3.25% and 2.50%, with effect from 8 February next.

In announcing the increase, the Eurotower also anticipates – “in the light of underlying inflationary pressures” – the intention to “raise interest rates by another 50 basis points at the next monetary policy meeting in March”. While for the future the Eurotower limits itself to a generic intention to “evaluate the subsequent evolution of its monetary policy”.

ECB: QE portfolio reduction by 15 billion a month to start from the beginning of March

In addition to the 50-point rate hike, the Governing Council of the ECB has also defined the methods for reducing its balance sheet which provides for a ‘cut’ of the securities purchased under the Asset Purchase Program (APP): as communicated in December, the pace of this reduction will be equal on average to 15 billion euros per month from the beginning of March to the end of June 2023 and will then be determined over time.

The partial reinvestments will be – a note explains – “conducted substantially in line with current practice. In particular, the remaining reinvestments will be distributed in proportion to the portion of repayments in the individual components of the APP and, within the framework of the Purchase Program for the public sector (public sector purchase programme, PSPP), in proportion to the reimbursement quota for each country and for the various national and supranational issuers. As part of the Eurosystem’s corporate bond purchases, the remaining reinvestments will be oriented more towards issuers with better climate performance. Without prejudice to the ECB’s objective of price stability, this approach will support the gradual decarbonisation of the Eurosystem’s corporate bond stocksin line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement”.

In any case, the Governing Council – it underlines – “will continue to increase interest rates significantly at a constant pace and to keep them at levels restrictive enough to ensure a timely return of inflation to its target of 2% in the medium term“. In the closing statement of the meeting, however, it is reiterated that “even in the future the decisions of the Governing Council on reference rates they will be data-driven and reflect an approach whereby those decisions are made on a case-by-case basis at each meeting“.

Lagarde: “We haven’t hit the roof with the hikes yet”

With i get up “we have not yet reached the ceiling” of the rates necessary to achieve the objectives: “we know that we have not concluded our action”. This was underlined by the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde at a press conference after the first meeting of 2023 of the Governing Council, reaffirming the will to ‘stay the course’, i.e. to go ahead with the increases. In the meeting of the Governing Council – he adds – “there was a good discussion based on continuity and coherence” and the decision was adopted with a “very broad consensus”, but not unanimous. Moreoverremember the Lagarde, “in December we were clear that significant hikes were needed”. As regards the announcement of the intention to proceed with a new rise from 50 points in March, “intention is a strong word: it is not irrevocable but it is still strong“.

The latest data confirms that the Eurozone economy “has slowed markedly since mid-2022 and we expect it to remain weak in the near term” underlines the president of the ECB. However, overall, he adds, “the economy has been more resilient than expected.”

“We need fiscal policies that increase productivity and gradually reduce the debt burden: governments should adopt reforms quickly and now withdraw measures” to support energy prices given that “this crisis has become less acute” he underlined Christine Lagardespecifying that the measures that weigh too heavily on the public finances and fail to work “could lead to a rise in inflation, which would stimulate a stronger monetary policy response”.

