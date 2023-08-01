Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/01/2023 – 11:34 am Share

Credit lines from the European Central Bank (ECB) returned to record highs in loans to banks, after months of slowdown. The move comes four days after the release of the results of a stress test conducted by the European Banking Authority (EBA), which found that at least three financial institutions registered capital levels below the minimum requirements in the assumed context, without informing the names.

In the week ended July 28, total lending to credit institutions in the euro zone rose by 3.649 billion euros to 611.713 billion euros. Broken down by category, loans advanced by 2.499 billion euros, to 600.434 billion euros, in line with long-term refinancing operations. In the line of central refinancing operations, loans increased by 1.011 billion euros, to 11.036 billion.

In an interview with Milan FinanceECB supervisor Andrea Enria said in July that the monetary authority will ask banks in the region to send weekly liquidity data from September onwards, in order to carry out more frequent checks on the bank’s ability to avoid possible shocks while interest rates keep rising.